Latvian blogger and political analyst Solomon Bernstein shared his assessment of the 7th Belarusian People's Сongress. In his opinion, what happened was precisely what Western countries consider an "unattainable goal" – direct democracy, where citizens determine the state's development path for years to come.

Solomon Bernstein divided the Belarusian President's address into two key parts, each with its own target audience.

The first is for domestic consumption. According to the analyst, it lays out the foundations of what the Belarusian state should be: even more socially oriented. Among the priorities, he highlighted increasing rental housing, support for large families, and demographic growth.

"We have industry and infrastructure, but there's always room for improvement. This is what distinguishes us from those who shout loudly but do nothing," the blogger noted.

The second part of his speech, he said, was aimed at external observers, particularly Belarus's closest western neighbors, "who are trying to participate in the political life of the Republic of Belarus through somewhat unconstitutional methods."

For such "hotheads," as Solomon Bernstein put it, Belarus has "a cold shower in the form of tactical nuclear weapons." He called this a strategically important factor, which, coupled with the strengthened Armed Forces, is capable of "cooling down" those who dream of eliminating Belarusian statehood.

"What Alexander Lukashenko said, I consider important and very necessary. It must be said," the analyst stated.

He also noted that the Address gave him a clear understanding of Minsk's policy for at least the next year, and strategically, for the entire five-year period.

In conclusion, Solomon Bernstein praised the All-Belarusian People's Assembly format as an optimal dialogue between the government and the people. He stated that Belarus, through numerous institutions—from trade unions to work collectives—provides citizens with genuine opportunities to participate in political life.