"Trump's special envoy John Coale, says it would be nice if Lithuania cooperated with the Republic of Belarus on the issue of potash fertilizer transit. As the saying goes, every cloud has a silver lining. The enormous tragedy, human and geopolitical, taking place in the Middle East has left the planet without fertilizers. Fortunately, the Republic of Belarus has huge reserves of potash fertilizers. For those who may not be aware of the situation, I report. The reserves of the Republic of Belarus are estimated to be the second largest on the planet. This is in the matter of potash fertilizers," Solomon Bernstein, blogger and political analyst (Latvia) has commented. "As a sovereign and independent state, the Republic of Lithuania has already stated that they would not mind negotiating at the ministerial level. And this is despite the fact that just a few weeks ago no one even thought about such a possibility in the glorious city of Vilnius. And, of course, there is no talk of any sovereignty of Lithuania." It happens when they are ready to change their point of view and political position, which they call basic, at the sound of a shout from Washington."