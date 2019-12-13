BNBC to become first CIS company to produce vitamins

The production of vitamins has never existed in the territory of the CIS. The Belarusians will be the first to manufacture vitamins, declared the Production Director for the Belarusian National Biotechnology Corporation Alexander Bildyukevich.



These will be three types of vitamins: C, B2 and B12. "Why did we take these particular vitamins? Because they are produced in the same way as our amino acids - by biosynthesis.The other vitamins are chemical," Alexander Bildyukevich explained. - We take the grain and get vitamins out of them."



Amino acid production is based ona Chinese technology, which has long been proven to be the most efficient in the world. "The Chinese close 70% of the market for amino acid products. They are the absolute leaders. Naturally, we chose the best," said Alexander Bildyukevich.



