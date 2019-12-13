BNTU to celebrate centenary

BNTU is going to celebrate its centenary. The university made repairs to the classrooms, opened new laboratories and departments. It is planned to open exhibitions, a board of honor, and a sculptural composition "Students of BNTU". And during the festive week, which starts on December 7, a time capsule will be laid with wishes to the university for the next 50 years. Anyone can send their letter to the future students. Personal presence is not required, the message can be sent by e-mail.



BNTU has 16 faculties that train specialists in the field of energy, construction, transport. About 17 500 students study at the university. 1 500 people came from abroad.