PresidentEconomySocietyPoliticsHealthTechnologyCultureIncidentsRegionsSportIn the worldHorizonTelegram news
ReligionConstruction, housing and utilitiesYouthEducationArmyOpinionTransportTourismEcology

Combat duty on western borders

Commander of the Air Force and Air Defense Igor Golub attributed the intercession of forces and means for the joint protection of the air borders of the Union State to the need to prevent provocations on the western border. A solemn ritual took place today at the 61st Fighter Air Base. At the same time, in the western part of the country, specialists of the anti-aircraft missile forces also took up combat duty with the same tasks and goals.

The purpose of creating a combat training center is to improve professional training, study new types of equipment that can be put into service with the Belarusian army. The creation of the center will also strengthen the practical component of the unified regional air defense system of the Union State.


President

All

Politics

All

Society

All

In the world

All

Regions

All

Zone X

All