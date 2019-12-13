3.43 RUB
3.32 USD
3.60 EUR
PresidentEconomySocietyPoliticsHealthTechnologyCultureIncidentsRegionsSportIn the worldHorizonTelegram news
Combat duty on western borders
Commander of the Air Force and Air Defense Igor Golub attributed the intercession of forces and means for the joint protection of the air borders of the Union State to the need to prevent provocations on the western border. A solemn ritual took place today at the 61st Fighter Air Base. At the same time, in the western part of the country, specialists of the anti-aircraft missile forces also took up combat duty with the same tasks and goals.
The purpose of creating a combat training center is to improve professional training, study new types of equipment that can be put into service with the Belarusian army. The creation of the center will also strengthen the practical component of the unified regional air defense system of the Union State.
President
All
Belarus brings together more than 600 participants from 45 countries to discuss Eurasian security
Alexander Lukashenko names four threats to global security
What Lukashenko replied to US official on intimidation in correspondence
Lukashenko: I am afraid that we may witness an internal civil war in the US
Politics
All
Society
All
In the world
All
Regions
All
Zone X
All