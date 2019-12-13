3.42 RUB
Bogdanov: Inflation in Belarus slowed down thanks to price regulation
The year-end inflation in Belarus slowed down to 12.8% thanks to the price regulation. This was stated by Minister of Antimonopoly Regulation and Trade Alexei Bogdanov.
Amendments to the Decree № 713 of the Council of Ministers came into force. The main innovations concern the adjustment of decisions of the state agencies on price changes. In addition, the information that will be specified in the shipping and consignment notes shall be detailed. The changes will also apply to the goods, which are sold in the branded trade. We remind, according to the results of this year, the inflation in the country should not be higher than 7-8%.
