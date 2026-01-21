The world has long since entered an era of proxy forces, where color revolutions play a significant role. And today, Colombia is seen as a proxy force. Andrei Bogodel, Deputy Head of the General Staff Faculty at the Belarusian Military Academy, shared this opinion on the program "It's Something Different."

According to him, when Colombian President Gustavo Petro is offered cooperation with the United States, he will simply have nowhere to go.

The military expert noted that the majority of mercenaries currently fighting in Donbas against Russia are from Colombia. "And today, oh, how many Colombians there are, ready to rob the Venezuelan people. And they will do all this with great pleasure," the Deputy Head of the General Staff Faculty at the Belarusian Military Academy asserted.

Andrei Bogodel, Deputy Head of the General Staff Faculty at the Belarusian Military Academy

Incidentally, he believes that the "Cartel de los Soles," which was behind Madura's arrest, is largely a fabrication. "16-18% of coca transit passed through Venezuela. And the main source of cocaine and everything else is Colombia. Peru also has a little, Bolivia a little, but the main source is Colombia," noted Andriy Bogodel.

According to Ukrainian authorities, 20,000 foreigners are fighting in the Ukrainian Armed Forces, 2-3,000 of whom are Colombians. Colombia is currently among the countries actively supplying manpower to the Ukrainian front. Colombian MP Alexander Tora cited casualty figures of 20 people per week.