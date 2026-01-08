A Venezuelan scenario is unrealistic in Belarus. At the "For Spiritual Revival" award ceremony, Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko gave a clear answer to those who like to speculate about such a scenario in the country: the vertical government is prepared for any challenge. In his speech, the head of state also emphasized the "frenzy" of the modern world.

"What is happening around us does not depend on us. Frenzy and more frenzy," Alexander Lukashenko noted.

Speaking about Venezuela, the President emphasized that the friendly people of that country once lent a helping hand to Belarus. "In case anyone has forgotten, I haven't. And to some extent, well, I didn't save our country, but I strongly supported it. During the Chavez era, when they worked together with Nicolás Maduro. I was there often and knew both of them," the head of state noted. "The day before, I said that if you Americans want a second Vietnam, you'll get it. Regardless of how the situation develops, I think they heard that. And the fact that they're now threatening Venezuela with some kind of ground operation—I think they understand perfectly well that this operation won't end in their favor. Thousands will already die. And the Americans. I don't think Donald or anyone else wants that."

"But you must clearly understand: America is a very complex country. It's not like ours, or even Russia or other countries. I think this is most likely Donald Trump's concession to the military. Remember how people fled Afghanistan clinging to airplane landing gear and crashing on the runway? Disgraceful! Well, they had to show they were capable. But once again, they (the United States – Ed.) got themselves into a very unpleasant situation," the Belarusian leader stated.

The situation around Venezuela is the cause of real media battles in the global media. Some are trying to justify the outrageous kidnapping of Nicolás Maduro, while others are surprised why the entire world is silent while Washington is turning it into its "playground."

Andrey Bogodel, Deputy Head of the Faculty of the General Staff of the Armed Forces at the Bedarusi Military Academy:

"The kidnapping of Nicolás Maduro left everyone shocked and confused: how could this even be possible? We witnessed the violation of one of the fundamental taboos—not to touch heads of state. When presenting the "For Spiritual Revival" award, the head of state emphasized that we had foreseen all this in 2020. He asked, "What if the President really is gone?"

The expert noted that two clear strategies had been developed for dealing with such a situation: "Even then, it was clearly anticipated that such a scenario could unfold." Today, we can confirm that we have created a genuine system."

"Issues related to the changing architecture of international security are now evident not only in the Western Hemisphere; they are clearly visible in the European part of our continent, where the North Atlantic Alliance is located," said Andrei Bogodel.