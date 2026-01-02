3.71 BYN
2.90 BYN
3.42 BYN
Bogodel on Ukrainian attack in Kherson Region: Kiev committed a gross violation of the laws of war
The events in the Kherson Region are raising increasing questions and harsh assessments. According to available information, this was not a random strike, but a deliberate and carefully planned operation, the victims of which were civilians. This is the opinion of a military expert.
Andrei Bogodel, Deputy Head of the Faculty of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of the Military Academy of Belarus:
"This was clearly a planned operation with dedicated air resources, a carefully crafted plan, and, of course, a logical airstrike."
It can be concluded that they were 100% aware that there were civilians there and that they received approval from their superiors, he believes. "Thirdly, the method chosen was extremely brutal. You know, in the style of the May Nazis who operated in Odessa's Trade Union Building in 2014, where burning people alive was their signature move, which is very important. And it's clear that there was absolutely no military intent or purpose in such a strike," emphasized the deputy head of the General Staff faculty at the Military Academy.
Speaking about what the goals might have been, he suggested that it was obviously to kill as many people as possible in one go. "To kill cruelly as a warning to others. And to make others afraid, to look back, and to suffer from pain and grief, and, you know, from uncertainty about the future. And most importantly, to sow panic and distrust in the Russian government, which, allegedly, is incapable of ensuring the safety of its citizens," he said. "All of the above indicates that, firstly, the laws and rules of war were grossly violated by the Ukrainian side. Secondly, the goals and methods used by those who perpetrated the mass murder of civilians in Khorly indicate that it is simply impossible to classify this act as anything other than terrorism."