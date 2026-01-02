The events in the Kherson Region are raising increasing questions and harsh assessments. According to available information, this was not a random strike, but a deliberate and carefully planned operation, the victims of which were civilians. This is the opinion of a military expert.

Andrei Bogodel, Deputy Head of the Faculty of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of the Military Academy of Belarus:

"This was clearly a planned operation with dedicated air resources, a carefully crafted plan, and, of course, a logical airstrike."

It can be concluded that they were 100% aware that there were civilians there and that they received approval from their superiors, he believes. "Thirdly, the method chosen was extremely brutal. You know, in the style of the May Nazis who operated in Odessa's Trade Union Building in 2014, where burning people alive was their signature move, which is very important. And it's clear that there was absolutely no military intent or purpose in such a strike," emphasized the deputy head of the General Staff faculty at the Military Academy.