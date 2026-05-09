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Today's Belarus, its stability, and its social harmony are built on the foundation of the Great Victory. Experts highlight the key points in Alexander Lukashenko's celebratory address to his compatriots.

Andrei Bogodel, Deputy Head of the Faculty of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of the Military Academy of Belarus: "As the President of Belarus said, we are fighting today on all fronts to defend the truth about those terrible and simultaneously great events. We are fighting for the status of the winner, for the sovereign right to choose our path today. But the West has not forgiven us for the Great Victory, and today we see how it seeks to rewrite history. The West thirsts for revenge; it is there that they are hatching plans to inflict a strategic defeat on us today."