More than 102 thousand Belarusians planning to dip into the ice-hole on Epiphany

More than 102 thousand Belarusians are planning to dip into the ice-hole during the Epiphany, the Chairman of the Belarusian National Water Rescue Society Anvar Igamberdiev told the press.

"According to the Rescue Society, every year there is an increase in the number of those, willing to take a dip. This year, according to our data, 102 thousand people are planning to do it . But this is preliminary data. Usually this figure is one and a half to two times higher than the one we plan", - Anvar Igamberdiev said. - We see a positive tendency: people come with children. We pay attention to the fact that people coming to this ritual, have real pleasure, and we make every effort to minimize possible negative consequences."

According to him, more than 350 rescue employees are already involved in almost all of the rescue stations. "We alone will have 94 places rescue stations and posts," the rescue service chairman noted.

Anvar Igamberdiev added that traditionally the ritual will begin on January 18 at 6 p.m. Rescuers and medics will monitor the situation all the time.