More than 102 thousand Belarusians planning to dip into the ice-hole on Epiphany
More than 102 thousand Belarusians are planning to dip into the ice-hole during the Epiphany, the Chairman of the Belarusian National Water Rescue Society Anvar Igamberdiev told the press.
"According to the Rescue Society, every year there is an increase in the number of those, willing to take a dip. This year, according to our data, 102 thousand people are planning to do it . But this is preliminary data. Usually this figure is one and a half to two times higher than the one we plan", - Anvar Igamberdiev said. - We see a positive tendency: people come with children. We pay attention to the fact that people coming to this ritual, have real pleasure, and we make every effort to minimize possible negative consequences."
According to him, more than 350 rescue employees are already involved in almost all of the rescue stations. "We alone will have 94 places rescue stations and posts," the rescue service chairman noted.
Anvar Igamberdiev added that traditionally the ritual will begin on January 18 at 6 p.m. Rescuers and medics will monitor the situation all the time.
"It has already become a good tradition that priests and abbots come and consecrate water. Before, everything was outdoors, now there are modules, for women and men separately. There is warm air in the modules, that is, after the bath you can go in and change your clothes. Nearby there is an organized system of public catering. Here the regional executive committees are already involved. Law and order is provided. The main thing is to prevent crowding. Some of the people go down, two lifeguards stand next to them and then come up from the other side. Rescuers control every person, all places are fenced. In this situation, we advise not to dive with your head, because there is a reflex narrowing of the blood vessels of the brain. After the procedure you need to wipe with a towel, drink hot tea and get in a good mood. There is also musical accompaniment".
