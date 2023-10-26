More than 114 million people worldwide displaced by war and violence

The number of people forced to leave their homes because of conflicts, persecution and human rights violations, according to the end of September this year, amounted to 114 million people. This was stated by the Office of the UN High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR), according to the website of the UN News Center, reports BELTA.

Among the main factors that led to extremely high rates of forced resettlement were the conflicts in Ukraine, Sudan, the Democratic Republic of Congo and Myanmar, as well as the protracted humanitarian crisis in Afghanistan.

According to the UN High Commissioner for Refugees Filippo Grandi, there are too many conflicts around the world affecting innocent civilians forced to flee their homes.

"The failure of the international community to resolve conflicts and prevent new ones leads to displacement and poverty. We must join forces to end conflicts and allow refugees and other displaced people to return home or start a new life," Grandi said.