More than 12,000 doses of Sputnik Light vaccine have been distributed to universities in Mogilev Region

In Belarus, 1 872 people were registered with COVID-19 during a day. 951 patients were discharged from hospitals. 12 people died. 24,500 thousand tests were performed. Vaccination is necessary to fight efficiently against coronavirus. It is actively underway in the country. There are enough drugs, experts say. More than 12,000 doses of Sputnik Light have arrived in Mogilev region. They have been distributed among the universities. A single-component vaccine (when there is no need for the second vaccination) is recommended for young people.

In total, according to the data of the Regional Public Health Service in Mogilev Region, the first dose of the vaccine was given to 275,000 people and more than 200 hundred thousand people got both vaccinations.

