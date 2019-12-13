More than 150 events to be held in Minsk on Victory Day

More than 150 events including memorable flash mobs and exhibitions of military equipment, patriotic quests, retro-concerts will be held in Minsk on the Victory Day.

So, the national action "Belarus Remembers" will open the "Great Holiday Marathon" on May 9. A procession of generations will take place at 11:00. Flowers will be laid at the Victory Monument. The organizers ask all those willing to participate in the action to come early. Belteleradiocompany will broadcast it live on all TV channels of the country.

On Victory Day, the Agency of TV News is preparing a large holiday news channel. However, the festive atmosphere reigns in the capital: the city is decorated and the general rehearsals are underway.

Strong extreme tournament and thematic quests, contests, flash mobs - the open air area will be pleasantly diverse. The entertainment zone will stretch from the Palace of Sports to the Museum of the Great Patriotic War.





Retro-exhibitions and dancing flash mobs, quizzes, sports tournaments - colorful victorious celebrations are prepared in all the districts of Minsk. The general leitmotif is the Year of Historical Memory.

Victory Park is another central festive location. On May 9, there will be patriotic songs and orchestras. The concert program "I Serve Belarus" will last from 13.00 to 19.00. An exhibition of military equipment and thematic interactive programs will also become a place of attraction.

In the evening, the May marathon will return to Victory Square. The gala concert "Memory of Generations" will unite the whole country - it will be broadcast live at 21:30 on Belarus 1. The final chord of May 9 will be the fireworks from six locations at 23:00.