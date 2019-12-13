3.42 RUB
More than 158 thousand foreigners benefit from Belarus visa waiver program
More than 158 thousand foreigners visited Belarus under a visa waiver program, informed the State Border Committee of Belarus.
As the agency reports, as of 00:00, August 1, 158,509 citizens of Latvia, Lithuania and Poland used their visa-free entry into Belarus. Since the start of the visa-free period (April 15), 102,577 citizens of Lithuania, 12,728 non-citizens and 40,980 citizens of Latvia have visited Belarus. In addition, 2,224 citizens of Poland used their visa-free entry into Belarus since July 1.
Detailed information about visa-free visits to Belarus can be found in the special section of the State Border Committee website and in the "Border Belarus" mobile application.
