More than 17 000 people employed in Minsk Region in 2020
More than 17 000 people were employed last year in Minsk Region. Nearly 800 more unemployed were sent for training. Today, the main task for each region is to provide people with work and wages. Specialists spoke about this during a round table in Vileika. The greatest demand among employers is for blue-collar occupations. Drivers, seamstresses and cooks are in the top. Nursing staff and middle managers are also in demand.
The state provides subsidies for starting a business. This is a good boost for small businesses. In total, almost 300 people received financial assistance in Minsk Region in 2020.
