More than 300 proposals to All-Belarusian People's Assembly received online

More than 300 proposals to the All-Belarusian People's Assembly were received through the vsebel.by website in electronic form. A specially created working group is engaged in their analysis. The most active are residents of Minsk, more than half of them have ideas in various fields. The fewest offers come from the metropolitan area. About a third of all the initiatives of the Belarusians concern the social and political life of the country. Also, the top topics include social support, improving the quality of medical services and education, taxes, and changes in legislation.

All initiatives are distributed online according to thematic sections. Their reception is scheduled until the end of the All-Belarusian Assembly - February 12.