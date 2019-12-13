EconomyPresidentSocietyPoliticsIncidentsHealthTechnologyCultureRegionsSportIn the worldTelegram newsHorizon
More than 31 thousand COVID-19 tests performed in Belarus

According to the Ministry of Health, more than 31 thousand tests for coronavirus have been performed in Belarus. Epidemiological surveillance activities continue, and patients are hospitalized for further monitoring and examination if necessary. In the last 24 hours alone, 11 people were admitted to hospitals in the country with suspected coronavirus infection. 128 patients were discharged, including 6 patients who had previously had a positive result in the COVID-19 test.

