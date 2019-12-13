3.39 RUB
More than 35 units of modern communication equipment transferred to Armed Forces of Belarus
More than 35 units of modern communication equipment were transferred to the troops! The solemn ceremony of handing it over to the personnel took place in the territory of the 85th communications brigade. First Deputy Chief of the General Staff of the Armed Forces Igor Korol stressed that all equipment is developed taking into account the latest trends in the field of military communications. In terms of their tactical and technical characteristics, the samples are in no way inferior to world analogues, and in some ways they surpass them! Such complexes as combined radio stations ER-186 and hardware communications P-240-M-B will provide communications for the military at the highest level!
This year has been declared in the Armed Forces the year of combat readiness. Therefore the supply of modern means and communication systems to the troops will allow the military to implement the principle of "proactive readiness". It is planned that all new samples will be tested in the field this year within the framework strategic exercises Zapad 2021.
