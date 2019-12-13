More than 35 units of modern communication equipment transferred to Armed Forces of Belarus

More than 35 units of modern communication equipment were transferred to the troops! The solemn ceremony of handing it over to the personnel took place in the territory of the 85th communications brigade. First Deputy Chief of the General Staff of the Armed Forces Igor Korol stressed that all equipment is developed taking into account the latest trends in the field of military communications. In terms of their tactical and technical characteristics, the samples are in no way inferior to world analogues, and in some ways they surpass them! Such complexes as combined radio stations ER-186 and hardware communications P-240-M-B will provide communications for the military at the highest level!