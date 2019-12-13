3.42 RUB
More than 3 thousand trucks waiting to enter EU on Belarusian-Lithuanian border
More than 3 thousand trucks are waiting to enter the EU, and all because of the closure of two checkpoints by Lithuania. In addition, scheduled maintenance work on the power supply are held today at the crossing point "Beniakoni". Therefore, the only route to Lithuania passes through "Kamenny Log".
Kamenny Log checkpoint
The situation, as many drivers expected, has not improved - it has become critical: if a week ago the queue of trucks at this crossing was about 700 trucks, today it already reaches 1,300.
Over the past 24 hours the neighboring side has processed only 70 vehicles instead of the possible 500 - the queue that has gathered is already critical. The same number is at the second checkpoint on the Belarusian-Lithuanian border - "Beniakoni. Today the neighboring party announced a day of scheduled maintenance work on the power supply, which slowed down the already slow clearance, as the equipment is not working well.
Sergey Matveev, Head of Kamenny Log customs post:
“Due to the cessation of customs checkpoints adjacent to our "Kotlovka" and "Privalka" from March 1, 2024 by the Lithuanian side, the traffic flows and loads on the remaining two checkpoints on the Lithuanian-Belarusian border, as well as on the Latvian-Belarusian and Polish-Belarusian border have increased.”
