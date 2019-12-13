More than 3 thousand applicants enrolled in BSUIR for all forms of education this year

More than 3 thousand applicants have been enrolled this year in the Belarusian University of Informatics and Radioelectronics for all forms of education. The interest in the specialty e-business economics has grown. In addition, by the new academic year, the university has developed new programs for distance learning.



In total, more than 26 thousand freshmen will study at the expense of the state. About the same number will study on a paid basis. By the way, a diploma of higher education today can be obtained in 50 universities of our country.



