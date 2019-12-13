More than 493 million Russian rubles from Union State budget to be allocated for reconstruction of Brest Fortress

More than 493 million Russian rubles will be allocated from the budget of the Union State for the reconstruction of the Brest Fortress. The decree was signed by the Chairman of the Union Council of Ministers Mikhail Mishustin. Financing will be carried out in stages. Thus, about Br73 million will be allocated for the project this year at the expense of the Union State budget surplus. The reconstruction will affect the main monument, the entrance group, the Northern Gate and a number of other objects. The museum exposition will also be updated and will become more interactive.