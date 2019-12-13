PresidentEconomySocietyPoliticsHealthTechnologyCultureIncidentsRegionsSportIn the worldHorizonTelegram news
More than 493 million Russian rubles from Union State budget to be allocated for reconstruction of Brest Fortress

More than 493 million Russian rubles will be allocated from the budget of the Union State for the reconstruction of the Brest Fortress. The decree was signed by the Chairman of the Union Council of Ministers Mikhail Mishustin. Financing will be carried out in stages. Thus, about Br73 million will be allocated for the project this year at the expense of the Union State budget surplus. The reconstruction will affect the main monument, the entrance group, the Northern Gate and a number of other objects. The museum exposition will also be updated and will become more interactive.

Dmitry Mezentsev, State Secretary of the Union State:

“We, in cooperation with a number of museums in Moscow, Russian regions, will enrich this collection. And, of course, we very much want these expositions to be really interesting and informative for young people, for schoolchildren, high school students, college students, students, those guys who work in production, but also to be an occasion to comprehend the scale of the feat, heroism, courage and suffering that the Soviet people suffered during the Great Patriotic War.”

The reconstruction is designed for 3 years. The state contractors of the project are the Ministries of Culture of Russia and Belarus.

