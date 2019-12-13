More than 5 million women live in Belarus

More than 5 million women and girls live in the Republic. Such data was voiced by Deputy Minister of Labor and Social Protection Valery Kovalkov, reports the agency "Minsk-Novosti".

"In the modern world, ensuring women's rights, taking measures to improve their social, economic status, preservation and promotion of health is an important task for any state," said Kovalkov. - More than 5 million women and girls live in Belarus, which is more than half of the country's population."

According to the speaker, the fair sex make a significant contribution to the economy of the country. Among women of working age 85% are employed in the economy. Traditionally, they work in such spheres as education, health care.