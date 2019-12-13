3.42 RUB
3.33 USD
3.63 EUR
PoliticsPresidentSocietyEconomyIncidentsHealthTechnologyCultureRegionsSportIn the worldTelegram newsHorizon
More than 5 million women live in Belarus
More than 5 million women and girls live in the Republic. Such data was voiced by Deputy Minister of Labor and Social Protection Valery Kovalkov, reports the agency "Minsk-Novosti".
"In the modern world, ensuring women's rights, taking measures to improve their social, economic status, preservation and promotion of health is an important task for any state," said Kovalkov. - More than 5 million women and girls live in Belarus, which is more than half of the country's population."
According to the speaker, the fair sex make a significant contribution to the economy of the country. Among women of working age 85% are employed in the economy. Traditionally, they work in such spheres as education, health care.
"The economic status of women is increasing from year to year: 40% of Belarusian women have higher education, almost 30% - secondary specialized education. It should be noted that the level of women's education is higher than that of men," said Deputy Minister of Labor and Social Protection. - Representatives of the fair sex have not only professional, but also business qualities, and are widely involved in decision-making. More than half of women aged 25-50 are managers. They also make up 20% of parliamentarians.
President
All
Politics
All
Society
All
In the world
All
Regions
All
Zone X
All