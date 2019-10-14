More than 60% of Belarusian standards harmonized with international

Today the Belarusians celebrate the Standardization Day. It is intended to highlight the important role played by uniform standards in economic development at the global and national levels. More than 60% of such documents adopted in Belarus harmonized with international requirements. This is the goal of other countries. Every economy has its own way of developing. For example, we have more stringent food requirements. Standards are constantly changing. Belarus initiated changes in the EAEU technical regulations on packaging safety. It is proposed to limit the use of labels made of certain materials and the use of lightweight plastic bags.