Social survey: More than 70% of Belarusians support current government

More than 70% of Belarusians support the course of the current government. This is the data of a closed sociological research held by the Gallup Institute. At the same time, only 3% support the representatives of the runaway opposition. This was stated by experts of the "Editors' Club" on Belarus 1.



The club members noted that the entire U.S. foreign policy is based on double standards and hypocrisy. Today, neither international law, nor international organizations truly perform their functions. And to what extend are they international?



