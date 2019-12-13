More than 70 units of civil vehicles presented on October Square, at exhibition "Fates of Giants"

The residents and guests of Minsk will be surprised by the exposition of the domestic industrial complex. More than 70 units of civilian vehicles are demonstrated including new cars, experimental and serial models, as well as the first models that came off the assembly lines of the legendary factories more than 65 years ago.



The exposition presents products of MTZ, MAZ, Amkodor, Bobruiskagromash, Belkommunmash, both new products and prototypes. Today, the vehicles created by the hands of the Belarusians are working on all continents. Annually, about 70% of products are sold abroad.



