3.42 RUB
3.33 USD
3.63 EUR
PoliticsPresidentSocietyEconomyIncidentsHealthTechnologyCultureRegionsSportIn the worldTelegram newsHorizon
More than 70 rescuers of Minsk region take oath
On the eve of the Day of Fire Service more than 70 rescuers of Minsk Region took the oath at the foot of the Mound of Glory. Over the years, this ritual has changed, the text has been adjusted, but the essence has always remained the same: in all versions the oath was and is a solemn oath of allegiance to their professional duty.
President
All
Alexander Lukashenko pardons 31 people convicted of extremist crimes
Lukashenko: The world is increasingly starting to talk about socialism
It must be up to the mark - Lukashenko tells how presidential election should be held
Lukashenko confident in ability of Belarus and Russia's Tula region to reach $1 billion in trade
Politics
All
Society
All
In the world
All
Regions
All
Zone X
All