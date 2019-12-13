PoliticsPresidentSocietyEconomyIncidentsHealthTechnologyCultureRegionsSportIn the worldTelegram newsHorizon
ReligionConstruction, housing and utilitiesYouthEducationArmyOpinionTransportTourismEcology

More than 70 rescuers of Minsk region take oath

On the eve of the Day of Fire Service more than 70 rescuers of Minsk Region took the oath at the foot of the Mound of Glory. Over the years, this ritual has changed, the text has been adjusted, but the essence has always remained the same: in all versions the oath was and is a solemn oath of allegiance to their professional duty.

President

All

Politics

All

Society

All

In the world

All

Regions

All

Zone X

All