More than 76% of candidates for deputies to House of Representatives of National Assembly of Belarus are party members

At the parliamentary elections, more than 76% of candidates for deputies to the House of Representatives are party members, in local councils this figure a little less: a little more than a third are party people. This was told by chairman of the Central Election Commission of Belarus Igor Karpenko.

The head of the CEC explained the activity of political parties by the fact that they aim to get into power. "They seek to get into the parliament, because the parliament will determine the laws, by which we will live, participate in determining the strategic directions of our country's development," explained Karpenko. - Parliamentarians in full will be part of the All-Belarusian People's Assembly, will be delegates to the All-Belarusian People's Assembly and will approve the National Security Concept, will approve the development strategy of our state for the long term."