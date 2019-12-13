3.42 RUB
More than 90% of goods in stores of Belarusian Republican Union of Consumer Societies come from Belarusian producers
More than 90 percent of goods in Belarusian Republican Union of Consumer Societies stores come from Belarusian producers. Domestic products have always been a priority in sales. Today the consumer cooperative society is actively working to produce its own goods to replace theimported ones. The assortment is expanding and new types of goods can already be found on the shelves: snacks, chips, seaweed and various canned goods. In general, apart from the domestic market the system of consumer cooperation is also working on the reorientation of export supplies.
Today the system of consumer cooperative societies includes over 5 thousand stores all over the country, which provide services to about 3 million Belarusians every day.
