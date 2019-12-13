More than 1 million Belarusians protected themselves from coronavirus - vaccination campaign continues in Belarus

More than a million Belarusians have chosen to be healthy and have protected themselves from the coronavirus. Vaccination campaign continues in our country. It's possible to get vaccinated in outpatient clinics, as well as at enterprises, in large shopping centers and even at markets. Doctors relentlessly repeat: the more people are vaccinated, the faster we will create a collective immunity.



In the last 24 hours there were 998 patients with COVID-19 in Belarus and 1049 patients were discharged from hospitals.



