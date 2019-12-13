PresidentEconomySocietyPoliticsHealthTechnologyCultureIncidentsRegionsSportIn the worldHorizonTelegram news
More than fifty videos from partial Belarusians support Paralympians

The action "No to the Double Standards of the Convention on the Rights of Persons with Disabilities" is aimed to support the athletes and to revise the unjust decision of the International Paralympic Committee. The suspension from the Olympic movement has affected not only the sports community but also all Belarusians who care. More than fifty video clips were received in defense of our athletes. The action was also supported by Belarusian public associations.

The basic principles of the Convention on the Rights of Persons with Disabilities: non-discrimination, equality of opportunities and accessibility. These are the ones that are destroyed by the decision of the International Paralympic Committee. But such an action demonstrates not only the unity of the athletes, but of all our people

