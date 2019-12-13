More than 100 cars run through main streets of Minsk to support President

Unlike road signalers, most Belarusian motorists are for order and safety. More than a hundred cars, each bearing the national flag of our country, today held a rally on the main streets of the capital. Drivers advocate exclusively for peace and tranquility in the country. A large convoy led by bikers set off on a long journey just after 7pm. The route of the movement is along Pobediteley Avenue, Independence Avenue and across Minsk.



The rally participants did not violate traffic rules, drove with music and positive mood, and on the way they were welcomed by passers-by. By the way, similar rallies were held today in many cities of Belarus. Tomorrow, Minsk motorists and bikers will pass the baton to cyclists, who will organize their bicycle race at 12 o'clock, starting from the National Library.



