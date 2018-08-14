Over 100 children from China come on vacation in Minsk region

Over one hundred children from China have come to Minsk region on vacation. Pupils from Beijing will have a rest near Lake Naroch. By the way, they began to get acquainted with Belarusian traditions in the airport hall. Within a few weeks, young tourists from China will be studying the Belarusian culture - they will visit master classes in folk crafts and excursions to historical places of the country. They will also continue the studies of the Russian language.