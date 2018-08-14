PoliticsPresidentSocietyEconomyIncidentsHealthTechnologyCultureRegionsSportIn the worldTelegram newsHorizon
Over 100 children from China come on vacation in Minsk region

Over one hundred children from China have come to Minsk region on vacation. Pupils from Beijing will have a rest near Lake Naroch. By the way, they began to get acquainted with Belarusian traditions in the airport hall. Within a few weeks, young tourists from China will be studying the Belarusian culture - they will visit master classes in folk crafts and excursions to historical places of the country. They will also continue the studies of the Russian language.

