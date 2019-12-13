More than 1000 children from regions affected by Chernobyl disaster recuperate under Union State project

This year over a thousand children from the regions of Belarus and Russia, which suffered the most from the Chernobyl NPP catastrophe, have been recuperated at health resorts under the vouchers issued by the Union State. For each child an individual scheme of rehabilitation has been developed. There are more than eighty kinds of medical procedures at the children's recreation center in Lepel district. Now children from Altai Republic, Bryansk, Kaluga and Tula regions are treated here together with Belarusian children.