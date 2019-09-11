3.42 RUB
Europe - USA match widely discussed in social networks
Though Europe-USA match is over, fans and athletes still discuss it in social networks.
The champions don’t hide their emotion after a real fight demonstrated by the best athletes of the USA and Europe. Winners share their impressions on the Internet. For example, an athlete from Estonia thanks Minsk for the warm welcome and sends congratulations to his team.
The Cup displayed by champions of Europe became a hit of Instagram. Each team thanks the fans for their support and valuable experience. The athletes will long remember this holiday.
