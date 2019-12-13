3.42 RUB
Bulgarian consulate in Minsk stops accepting applications for Schengen visa until August 16
Bulgarian consular department in Minsk temporarily suspends work with citizens for technical reasons, BELTA reports.
In particular, from August 1 to August 16 inclusive, the reception of applications of citizens for single Schengen visas of type "C" is suspended.
From August 9 to 16 inclusive, the acceptance of applications for national visas of the "D" type is suspended.
In addition, from 9 to 16 August inclusive, the acceptance of applications for Bulgarian personal documents submitted by Bulgarian citizens residing abroad, as well as the acceptance of documents for certification and legalization for Bulgarian and foreign citizens is suspended.
In the period of August 9-16, only in emergency and humanitarian cases, the acceptance of applications and issuance of temporary passports, as well as the certification of powers of attorney and declarations will be carried out.
