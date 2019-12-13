More than 50 agreements signed by Atomexpo 2022 forum participants

More than fifty agreements on cooperation have been signed between the participants of the international forum Atomexpo-2022. This year's forum in Sochi has surpassed the previous one in terms of the number of agreements. The three-year break has had an impact, experts say, and during this time the club of "nuclear countries" has been enlarged as well.



This year the organizers did not accidentally choose "Atomic Spring" as the motto of the forum. Against the background of the unfolding energy crisis in the world, nuclear power can solve the problems faced by the economies of most countries. Uzbekistan, Kazakhstan, Turkey, Egypt, and Saudi Arabia have given a priority to low-carbon sources. Belarus, though not a new player, is in the official status of a nuclear power at the forum for the first time.



There is interest in energy storage systems, development of electric transport and atom in medicine. But first of all, solutions that are needed here and now. The first reactor is already in operation and it is not in our interests to wait for the accumulation of spent nuclear fuel, it will be taken to Russia and reprocessed there - these are the agreements Belarusians have reached at the forum.



Yelena Artemova, Deputy General Director of TENEX:



"The spent fuel is formed and stored in near-reactor pools. And afterwards, at the turn of the 30s, the fuel will require further handling. And by this deadline, we are focused on creating the entire regulatory, contractual, and logistical chain for convenient transportation to the Russian Federation."



The development of electric transport has a separate place. This is probably one of the areas (as well as waste recycling) that has aroused the keen interest of various nationalities. The green economy is not the future, but the reality, which is accepted by more and more parties.



Mobile power plants are also promising. They are suitable for those who can't afford several large power units at once, but even those are a guarantee of sovereignty and energy independence.



