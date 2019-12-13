3.39 RUB
3.38 USD
3.56 EUR
EconomyPresidentSocietyPoliticsIncidentsHealthTechnologyCultureRegionsSportIn the worldTelegram newsHorizon
Most trains from Belarus to Moscow and St. Petersburg canceled since March 23
Most trains from Belarus to Moscow and St. Petersburg will be canceled since March 23, according to the press service of the Belarusian Railway. The entry into Russia of foreign citizens and stateless persons, as well as citizens of Belarus, is temporarily restricted, according to the order of the Russian government from March 18 to May 1. The Belarusians can return from Russia by international trains without restrictions.
The Department of Tourism of the Ministry of Sports of Belarus has a daily direct line. By calling 327 25 11 from 8:00 to 20:00, one can get advice on tourism topics.
President
All
Lukashenko: Those who want to start a war in Belarus are afraid of our unity
Lukashenko urges to wear Belarusian clothes, and not "rush for Gucci, Versace and other junk"
Lukashenko to Rakhmon: I highly appreciate our friendship, your fortitude and courage
President of Belarus: Strong regions mean strong country!
Politics
All
Society
All
In the world
All
Regions
All
Incidents
All