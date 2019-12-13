Most trains from Belarus to Moscow and St. Petersburg canceled since March 23

Most trains from Belarus to Moscow and St. Petersburg will be canceled since March 23, according to the press service of the Belarusian Railway. The entry into Russia of foreign citizens and stateless persons, as well as citizens of Belarus, is temporarily restricted, according to the order of the Russian government from March 18 to May 1. The Belarusians can return from Russia by international trains without restrictions.



The Department of Tourism of the Ministry of Sports of Belarus has a daily direct line. By calling 327 25 11 from 8:00 to 20:00, one can get advice on tourism topics.

