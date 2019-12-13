Archaeological expedition in Upper Castle in Polotsk

A large ancient necropolis was discovered by archaeologists in the western part of the Upper Castle in Polotsk. Such objects have never been found in the territory of the ancient city. Two weeks of excavation were extremely fruitful: over 300 hundred individual finds, including fragments of Greek Amphorae, elements of decorations, seals.

Chambers, houses of the Polotsk nobility, a place where important state decisions were made, a center of lively trade. This is how scholars see the life of the Upper Castle in Polotsk in the Middle Ages. But this is only a small part of the information that this land holds. For the second summer the teachers and students of the State University of Polotsk have been working here. A cadet school is being built on the site of the former hospital town. The task of archeologists is to study the territory before it is built up.