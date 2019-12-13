Great holiday for children of Belarusian Children's Hospice

There are 10 days left until the New Year. The marathon of good deeds is engulfing more and more children. The day before, the children from the Belarusian Children's Hospice were congratulated. A big party was held for boys and girls with serious illnesses. More than a hundred kids and adolescents gathered. In total, about 450 children are under the care of the Republican Children's Hospice. All year-round, they receive assistance, and celebrations for the New Year are organized for them.