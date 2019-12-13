Big Conversation with President of Belarus becomes most discussed topic for media

Some Ukrainian TV channels devoted live broadcasts non-stop of the Big Conversation of the Belarusian leader, discussing important theses with experts in the studio. The interest, of course, has its grounds, because the President has touched on the Ukrainian topic more than once. The journalists of the neighboring country asked completely different questions and, as always, received honest and very detailed answers.



Evgeny Shevchenko, People's Deputy of the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine:

He said very clearly that if Belarus wanted to harm Ukraine, it would bring our economy to its knees very quickly with the help of Russia. And even without them. 75% of the fuel comes to us from Belarus from Russia. You understand what a crisis can be when the price can rise 2 times. He doesn't fall for this, thanks to the fact that he values relations with Ukrainians. Until the last moment he will behave so as not to substitute himself. He will never be the first to confront Ukraine. It was clearly outlined today and he clearly said about it: both about Crimea and about Donbass. He said that if there is a confrontation with Russia, he will stand between you and again do everything to end the conflict.

