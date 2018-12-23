3.42 RUB
Great safari tour of National Park Pripyatsky
For centuries, the features of landscape have kept the forests of the Pripyatsky National Park intact. The largest swamps in Europe are spread around the park.
The locals take care of the wild inhabitants of these places.
The forests are full of deer, European trot, bison, fallow deer. Here, large safari tours are held non-stop even in winter.
Every year new trails in the national park are trodden by 100 thousand tourists from England, Holland, USA and other countries of the world.
