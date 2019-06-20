3.42 RUB
3.33 USD
3.63 EUR
Bolshoi Theater greeting Flame of Peace
The torch relay Flame of Peace is at the finish line. The fire of the 2nd European Games will be lit tomorrow at Dinamo stadium. And today the route passes through the Botanical Garden, the Bolshoi Theater, Victory Park. 23 torchbearers including famous athletes, people of creative professions - actors, directors, TV presenters joined the marathon and carried the main symbol of the sports forum.
