Specialists explain how to avoid accidents involving game animals

The National State Public Association "Belarusian Society of Hunters and Fishermen" and the State Inspectorate for Fauna and Flora Protection pay attention to the special conditions for hunting and traffic in connection with the seasonal migration of ungulates.



The data on accidents involving game animals in 2021 suggest an increase in the number of such accidents in spring (in April and May) and in autumn (in October and November).



This is primarily due to the biology of ungulate game animals (mainly moose and roe deer), whose intensive movement occurs as a result of changes in seasonal habitats.



In October and November 2022 we should expect an increase in the number of such accidents. At the same time, their increase in autumn is influenced, among other things, by drive hunting as a very disturbing factor for animals, as well as hunting for fur-bearing animals.



Therefore, taking into account the opening of the abovementioned hunting seasons, the organizational structures of the State Hunting Inspectorate will take additional measures aimed at reducing the factors contributing to the accidents involving game animals.



The State Inspectorate recommends the users of the hunting areas located in the immediate vicinity (up to 500 meters) from the public roads marked with the letters "M" and "P" to minimize the likelihood of the output of the hunting animals and dogs on the roads by directing the hounds to the side opposite to the road, etc.



Hunters with hounds are asked to refrain from hunting closer than 500 meters from the mentioned roads.



Drivers are advised to pay extra attention during this period in places where wild animals may run out on the road. Moreover, it should be remembered that animals are most active at dusk and darkness.



