Fight against drug trafficking discussed at CSTO, OSCE and UN venues

Combating drug trafficking is one of the topics that is regularly discussed in forums such as the CSTO, the OSCE or the UN. The problem is global, transnational and much broader than just drug use. For example, it is no secret that it is drug money that finances terrorism.



It is clear that the drug inside the country is also a matter of national security, which means each of us. Our profitable logistics and transit routes were quickly appreciated by criminals as well. Unprecedented and harsh measures have been taken to stop this invasion.



On behalf of the President, a new set of measures is being developed in Belarus aimed at improving the effectiveness of the fight against the drug threat: from the proportionality of the penalties incurred to the severity of the crime committed to fundamental changes in the criteria for assessing the success of law enforcement agencies.



The Belarusian initiatives to combat psychotropics will be heard from various international platforms - the CSTO, the OSCE, the UN.



Over the past five years, the number of drug-related crimes has been largely reduced.



