8 strongest teams to compete in Sniper’s Frontier at International Army Games

At the International Army Games, 8 strongest teams will continue competing in the Sniper’s Frontier near Brest. As a result of seven exercises in the individual and team competition, Belarus holds the first place. Russia has the second place, Kazakhstan is third best.

On Wednesday, the teams are waiting for the first exercise - working on moving and stationary targets with a time limit and a limited number of ammunition. The leaders are Belarusian tankmen. On the eve of the individual race the team once again took first place.