8 strongest teams to compete in Sniper’s Frontier at International Army Games
At the International Army Games, 8 strongest teams will continue competing in the Sniper’s Frontier near Brest. As a result of seven exercises in the individual and team competition, Belarus holds the first place. Russia has the second place, Kazakhstan is third best.
On Wednesday, the teams are waiting for the first exercise - working on moving and stationary targets with a time limit and a limited number of ammunition. The leaders are Belarusian tankmen. On the eve of the individual race the team once again took first place.
Belarus also came first in the Commonwealth Warrior - the competitions of Special Forces, drivers, and mechanics.
Lukashenko expresses condolences to Serbia for victims of accident at Novi Sad railway station
Belarus brings together more than 600 participants from 45 countries to discuss Eurasian security
Alexander Lukashenko names four threats to global security
What Lukashenko replied to US official on intimidation in correspondence
Alexander Lukashenko tells what can help ease tensions in the world
Szijjarto: I believe that Eurasian cooperation is a condition for victory
Belarusian-Latvian border: hundreds of trucks forced to idle to enter the European Union
Trenin: If a country is not going to give up, then sanctions make it stronger
