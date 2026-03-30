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Border Collapse: Lithuania Delays Entry for Its Trucks
Vilnius continues to hinder progress. Despite Belarus's accommodation of freight forwarders, Lithuanian vehicles have begun leaving our country, and Lithuania is doing everything it can to significantly delay the process. Payment has already been made for a thousand Lithuanian-registered vehicles, which have been stored in special areas in our country near the border.
As a reminder, the decision to allow trucks stranded in our territory due to Lithuania's unfriendly actions was made by our President following an appeal from Polish and Lithuanian carriers. However, Lithuania is in no hurry to allow its own vehicles into its territory, artificially creating a queue at the border.
Vitaly Zubik, Head of the Main Department for Customs Control Organization, State Customs Committee of Belarus:
"The Belarusian side has created all the necessary conditions for both prompt payment and customs clearance for departure. If the Lithuanian side had followed established regulations, all vehicles for which storage has been paid would have already left Belarus. As it is, they have to wait for about two days. Currently, approximately 300 vehicles are awaiting acceptance by the Lithuanian side. For example, over the past 24 hours, Lithuanian control authorities at the Medininkai border crossing point accepted only 74 trucks, and at the Šalčininkai border crossing point, only 96, which represents only 20% of their total throughput capacity."