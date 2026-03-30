Vilnius continues to hinder progress. Despite Belarus's accommodation of freight forwarders, Lithuanian vehicles have begun leaving our country, and Lithuania is doing everything it can to significantly delay the process. Payment has already been made for a thousand Lithuanian-registered vehicles, which have been stored in special areas in our country near the border.

As a reminder, the decision to allow trucks stranded in our territory due to Lithuania's unfriendly actions was made by our President following an appeal from Polish and Lithuanian carriers. However, Lithuania is in no hurry to allow its own vehicles into its territory, artificially creating a queue at the border.

Vitaly Zubik, Head of the Main Department for Customs Control Organization, State Customs Committee of Belarus: