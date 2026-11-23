On 10–11 November 2026 another round of negotiations between Ukraine, Russia and the United States took place. For two years experts have spoken of a good result after talks and a positive mood, yet no substantial outcome has so far been observed.

Is candidate of historical sciences and in agreement with this assessment? “Aktualnoe Interview” asked him.

Зolitical scientist Alexei Belyaev noted that each side pursues its own interests, yet there is still a small share of optimism: a trilateral meeting took place in Abu Dhabi, resumed after a long break.

“For US President Donald Trump the negotiations are now the last chance to shore up his authority, which was badly shaken after the November elections to the US Congress. Today Trump can do little in domestic politics, so he is fully switching to the foreign-policy track, where he needs to demonstrate successes,” the interlocutor expressed his view.

One of the stories the American leader sold to Americans was ending the war in Ukraine in 24 hours. So that the defeat in the congressional elections would not be final, Trump and his representatives have intensified activity on the negotiation track. The exchange of prisoners, incidentally, is sold by the US leadership to its people as a success, and contact between the Ukrainian and Russian sides as the result of America’s efforts.

Russia’s position remains unchanged. Russian President Vladimir Putin told US special envoys Jared Kushner and Steve Witkoff that only state borders are the line on which the Russian Federation is ready to stop, without any grey zones. “The state border of the Russian Federation represents the inclusion, after referendums, of certain Ukrainian territories — Donbas, Lugansk, Zaporozhye and Kherson regions. Today parts of these territories are still under the control of Ukraine, of the Ukrainian Armed Forces. For Russia the demand means that the AFU must leave the territory of the RF. The Russian state border must be established as Moscow sees it, and in this regard there are no shifts,” the candidate of historical sciences recalled.

Vladimir Zelensky after the negotiations said that Ukraine does not recognise and will not withdraw troops from these territories. The Ukrainian leadership firmly insists on the demand to return the country’s borders to those of 1991. How peace can be concluded in such a situation is, perhaps, a rhetorical question.

“Vladimir Putin also put forward demands to Western countries that they should not try, even if peace or a truce is concluded, to introduce their troops onto the territory of Ukraine. Although the same Poland and the ‘coalition of the willing’ as a whole declare readiness to introduce a peacekeeping contingent. There each member of this coalition simply has its own interests as well,” the political scientist noted. For example, Poland has long had its eye on the western territories of Ukraine and has more than once spoken of the possibility of taking them under control, and in effect annexing them to Poland. In Alexei Belyaev’s view, other Western European countries (Germany, France), under the cover of the introduction and presence of NATO countries on Ukrainian territory, will be able to continue creating military bases and pumping the Ukrainian state with weapons.