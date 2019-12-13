3.42 RUB
Bordyuzha: Europe has been nurturing plans to crush the USSR and then Russia and Belarus since the 1940s
Military and political situation on the borders of the CSTO and the Union State is very acute, Nikolai Bordyuzha said this in an exclusive interview to the program "Live TV".
According to him, ever since the forties Europe has nurtured plans to crush first the Soviet Union and then Russia and Belarus. And now it is trying to implement these plans. And all this is turning into practice. The concentration of troops, including the transfer of formations from the United States of America to Poland and the creation of groupings on the borders with Russia and Belarus, and provocative actions of the Ukrainian leadership.
Nikolai Bordyuzha, CSTO Secretary General (2003-2016):
"We understand that it's not Zelensky who does everything. His sponsors are doing it. And he only implements these plans. I see this missile incident as exactly an attempt to draw NATO into a war with Russia and thereby create conditions for the suppression of both Russia and Belarus. Why Belarus? Because, according to Kissinger, only Belarus and Russia have real sovereignty today, all other countries are accountable to one degree or another to the collective West, and the collective West is accountable to the United States of America. "
