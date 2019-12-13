Vadim Borovik: Belarus ready for cooperation with West

The whole planet has greatly felt the effect of sanctions, including the countries that impose them. As a result, the entire world economy is hit. The growth is slowing and the inflation is unstoppable. Belarus is successfully coping with this economic pressure. This opinion was expressed by political analyst Vadim Borovik . According to the expert, a balanced foreign policy, the search for new markets, increased cooperation on the eastern vector - all this is our specific response to the Western partners.



However, the official Minsk is still ready to cooperate with the West unlike the fugitive patriots who are ready to push our country to the path of economic disaster.



Vadim Borovik, political analyst:



“We have always built a very balanced and sensible foreign policy, relying on several centers of power. This is the natural development of a state with an open economy, with a fairly compact territory and a compact population. We could only rely on a few centers of power, with the Russian Federation as our priority ally. Today in these circumstances we are acting in the interests of our national security. While building a very close alliance with Russia, we are also trying to rely on certain centers of power, such as China and the countries of the far arc. Look at the increase in trade with the Arab Emirates and a number of other countries. They already say that we have said goodbye to trade with the EU forever, that we have closed the curtain forever. We will never be able to trade with them. If we have an opportunity to draw some technology from there, we'll get it. If we can buy high-tech equipment, we will buy it, and if we can restore flows of goods, we will do it as much as possible. And Russia should be interested in making Belarus strong, including at the expense of trade with any country.”



